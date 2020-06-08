Elias Dealing With Real Injury, WWE Backlash Production Update

– Regarding the angle from WWE Smackdown with Elias being the victim of a hit and run accident, Elias is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury and that’s why he was written off television. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Elias tore a pectoral muscle and is expected to miss several months of action.

– As previously noted, WWE Backlash matches were reportedly taped on Sunday prior to the NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV. Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com is reporting that not all of the matches were taped with one of them being Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley. At this time, it’s unknown if the match will be taped this week or if it will air live on Sunday.