Elias – King Corbin Angle On This Week’s Smackdown To Affect Wrestlemania?

There’s now speculation on WWE changing the WrestleMania 36 match between King Baron Corbin and Elias, which would have been taped earlier this week at the tapings.

As seen in the video below, tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Corbin knock Elias to the ground from the perch in the WWE Performance Center, as a response to Elias’ new “Kingdom of Fools” song that he had just performed.

WWE noted that Elias was rushed to a local medical facility, and that they hope to have an update on how the incident may impact the Elias vs. Corbin WrestleMania match.