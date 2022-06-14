Elias Returning to WWE RAW Next Week

Elias is making a comeback to WWE.

In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.

Elias is looking good these days, according to Zeke, and he can’t wait to remind the world that WWE stands for Walk With Elias. Owens threw another tantrum in response to the news, setting up a fight with Zeke’s older brother the following Monday.

Elias will be performing a concert next Monday night, WWE announced.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Elias was reintroduced as his younger brother. Since then, he and Owens have been at odds. The original Elias character hasn’t been seen since the August 2021 RAW vignettes, which were intended to “kill off” his musician gimmick, but it appears like WWE is ignoring those vignettes entirely.The original Elias character last wrestled on RAW on July 5, 2021, when he was defeated by Jaxson Ryker in the Symphony of Destruction match.

We don’t know what WWE has planned for Ezekiel/Elias on next week’s show yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Asuka will face Becky Lynch in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on next week’s RAW from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

