Elias Speaks Out About Wanting A Bigger Opportunity

Elias recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed his run in WWE so far:

“I am begging for the opportunity to be, you know, even further along than where I am. And you know what, it’s great. I’m on television every week and people feel alive. But I tell you what, man, I feel like I’m capable of even more. I am looking for that on all aspects, to the point where people might be getting upset with me [because] I’m pushing so hard.”

“The good thing is I have a passion for playing music and playing guitar. I’m always, always thinking of new ways to note, you know, new riffs, I jam around on my guitar. As well as new ways to interact with the crowd, new catchphrases whatever it may be. So, you know, I’m just waiting for, you know, for the door to open up just a little bit. So I can bust through you know what I’m saying? Man that’s all I’m asking for.”