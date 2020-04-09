Elias To Perform On Instagram Later Today

WWE continues to use Instagram and Twitter to offer new forms of content while fans and wrestlers are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. It was announced today that Elias will be holding a live concert on his @iameliaswwe Instagram account later this evening at 6pm ET.

There’s no word yet on if Elias is filming live from home, or if he’s performing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE is back in Orlando this week to film another set of TV episodes, and it’s possible that the concert is airing from the closed-set at the Performance Center. Elias, who just defeated King Baron Corbin during Night One of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday, has not commented on the concert as of this writing.