Elias’ WWE Return and More Confirmed for Next Week’s RAW

WWE has revealed a big return as well as other segments for next week’s RAW episode.

Elias was previously speculated to be returning to WWE storylines after the Ezekiel storyline was dropped, and WWE has officially announced that he will return next Monday night.

Ezekiel was last seen on RAW on August 8. After their bout finished in a No Contest, Kevin Owens took out Ezekiel with an apron powerbomb and was stretchered out of the arena by medics. That was the angle used to remove Ezekiel from the storylines. In August of last year, WWE began showing vignettes anticipating the end of Elias’ musician image after losing a feud to Jaxson Ryker in July 2021. He was rumored to be re-packaged, but WWE didn’t bring him back until the post-WrestleMania 38 RAW on April 4 of this year, and he was now known as Ezekiel, the younger brother of the 2018 Breakout Superstar of the Year Slammy Award winner. Zeke worked with The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa, and Alpha Academy, but primarily feuded with Owens. On the June 20 RAW, WWE used spit-screen technology to reunite Elias and Ezekiel, and Elias later performed a concert in the ring before being interrupted by Owens, who challenged Elias, Ezekiel, or their younger brother Elrod to a match. Owens vs. Elrod in a Money In The Bank qualifier was postponed from the June 27 RAW, and by the July 18 broadcast, Elrod was gone. Ezekiel was defeated by Seth Rollins on the July 3 and July 18 RAW episodes and then fell to Omos on the August 4 broadcast of WWE Main Event. On the August 8 RAW, he was destroyed by Owens, and that was his final appearance. Zeke was brought to a local hospital for additional evaluation after the stretcher job. Elias later appeared as their father, Ernie Jr., on the August 15 episode of WWE. Ernie Jr. promised to give Owens a piece of his mind in a brief pre-recorded segment. The episode showed a snapshot of Elias costumed as various Zeke family members.

On that June 20 RAW episode, Elias did take Owens out after his concert. However, Elias’s most recent match was a loss to Ryker in the Symphony of Destruction event on July 19, 2021 RAW.

The new feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appears to be continuing next week as well.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lesnar returned to RAW and defeated Lashley, allowing Seth Rollins to win the WWE United States Championship from Lashley. RAW later aired a backstage interview in which Lashley challenged Lesnar to return the following week so he could prove that “The Beast is nothing but a little bitch.”

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz is also scheduled for next Monday, with two stipulations.

After weeks of squabbles between the two, Lumis attacked The Miz again on this week’s RAW when Maryse was celebrating her husband’s birthday. Miz later approached WWE Hall of Famers DX backstage and requested a meeting with Triple H because he is tired of being tormented by Lumis and will go to any length to get rid of him. If Miz wins, Lumis must depart forever, but if Lumis wins, he gains a WWE contract (and gets to leave with Miz’s “balls”).

The following is the current lineup for next week’s RAW from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK:

* Elias returns

* Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract