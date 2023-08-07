Elon Musk Teases Using WWE Style Against Mark Zuckerberg, Triple H Responds

Elon Musk will represent the WWE style proudly!

In another sport!

The Twitter re-namer and rocket maker took to “X” this week to comment on using WWE as his fighting style when he reportedly steps into the cage to fight Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a bout that UFC President Dana White has been campaigning for.

“Am going with WWE as my fighting style,” he wrote.

Triple H responded, “Say the word, Elon Musk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign.”