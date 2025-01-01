Elton John’s Iconic Track To Once Again Open AEW Collision

AEW’s Collision is set to ring in 2025 with the return of its original theme song, Elton John’s iconic “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.” Tony Khan announced the change on Wednesday, confirming that the beloved track will once again serve as the show’s opening theme starting January 4th.

Khan shared the news on social media, writing, “Starting this Sat 1/4 Collision simulcasts Saturdays on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax! Our Christmas #AEWCollision episode was our most viewers in a year and a half! Elton John Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting is back for 2025!”

The track initially accompanied Collision from its June 2023 debut until July 2024, when it was replaced by “Red Light Is On (Let’s Go)” by Omega Sparx and Mikey Ruckus. While the change sparked strong reactions from fans, Ruckus acknowledged the feedback in a tweet, admitting the challenge of following up such an iconic song. “Hey guys. Its ok. I knew it would be universally hated. Theres no such thing as an upgrade from Elton,” Ruckus wrote, adding that while he was proud of his work, he understood the fans’ attachment to the original theme.

The reinstatement of Elton John’s classic coincides with a new chapter for Collision, as the show begins simulcasting on both TNT and Max starting this Saturday. With the return of the beloved theme song, AEW seems poised to kick off 2025 with a blend of nostalgia and fresh energy.