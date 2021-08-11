Ember Moon Apologizes To Fans After Being Pulled From Action

As reported earlier, WWE announced this evening that NXT doctors determined earlier today that Ember Moon is unable to compete, but no other details were given. Moon was pulled from tonight’s NXT match with Sarray, and replaced by Dakota Kai.

In an update, Moon said she’s angry and gutted as this has been an extremely rough month for her. She apologized for this latest issue as she was looking forward to getting back on track.

“@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I’m sorry!,” she wrote.

Moon did not elaborate on any other recent issues, or what caused her to be pulled from the ring today. She has not wrestled since her July 13 NXT singles loss to Kai.