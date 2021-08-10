Ember Moon Pulled From NXT Match, Opener For Tonight Announced

Ember Moon has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT. WWE announced just now that Moon is medically unable to compete, as determined by NXT doctors earlier today.

Moon was scheduled to face Sarray on tonight’s NXT but now Sarray will face Dakota Kai in the opening match of the night.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight-

-Sarray vs. Dakota Kai to open the show

-Relive the Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe feud

-Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter (Breakout Semifinals)

-Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to face off, William Regal will mediate

-Raquel Gonzalez to address Dakota Kai’s recent attack

-NXT UK’s Ilja Dragunov makes first main brand appearance

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest and join us tonight for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.