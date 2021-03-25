Ember Moon Reveals Why She Went Back To WWE NXT

In an interview with GiveMeSport.com, Ember Moon talked about returning to the WWE NXT brand:

“I started just looking and I was like, I don’t know if I fit in on RAW, I don’t know if I fit in on SmackDown – but NXT that’s someplace I fit in. So I went and I had a meeting and I just told him (Triple H) how I felt. And he was just like, ‘Okay, if this is something you really want to do, F-yeah, I would love to have you back. But we got to see, because we all know that they really love you up there.’

“Honestly, the first phone call I made, it wasn’t to my husband, it wasn’t to any of my friends – It was to Triple H. I got a text from Triple H saying welcome home, we got you back. And I was like, ‘Yes, I’m coming back baby,’ and so I ended up staying an extra week filming all these vignettes because they asked what do you want to do?”