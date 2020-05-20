Ember Moon’s In-Ring Career Could Possibly Be Over

During an appearance on WWE Backstage, Ember Moon provided an update on her torn Achilles injury:

“Realizing that I may have a career-ending injury. I’m coming back from the hardest injury. I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things I wanted to do and I wanted to do in my future. It’s so hard to look back and regret when I try to look forward.”

“It’s so hard to look back…I’m trying to get on y’alls level. I’m going to prove to you guys that I’m worth redeeming those mistakes and those regrets. It’s just going to be awhile before I do so.”