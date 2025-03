According to People, former WWE Superstars Tenille “Emma” Dashwood and Mike “Madcap Moss” Rallis have welcomed their first child, Leo Austin Rallis, to the world. Leo Austin Rallis was born on March 4th.

Dashwood told the site, “Couldn’t be more excited. I’m ready for it all. The middle of the night poopy diapers, cleaning spit up, playing with him and watching him grow. Just want to soak up every minute of it.”