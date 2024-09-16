Emma And Riddick Moss Film New Amazon Prime Show

Former WWE stars Emma and Riddick Moss, real names Mike Rallis and Tenille Dashwood, continue to share good news.

The wrestling couple revealed earlier this month that they are expecting their first child, Baby Rallis, who will enter the world next year.

After leaving WWE, she had a long and successful career with Impact Wrestling. She later returned to WWE in 2022 before being released the following year. Moss was released last year after a sporadic run that included a SmackDown appearance with Baron Corbin.

Emma announced on Instagram, along with a snippet of a video, that they had finished filming a travel show for Trip Advisor called “The Wanderer” for Amazon Prime. It is unclear when the show will be released. She captioned the photo as follows:

“Coming soon to @primevideo 🎬We just finished shooting a Travel TV Show for @tripadvisor and oh man – what a dream come true! Alaska was EPIC and the experience was easily the best one of our careers. The @thewandererontv is an award winning series that follows bold travelers (us 😉) to an unknown destination with no itinerary. Not kidding – we had NO clue where we were going until we got there. What happens next? Pure adventure! 🌎And don’t worry, Mike’s outfit will make more sense when you watch the show! 🤣Thanks so much to the entire crew for an amazing week. Big things to come! Stay tuned for details…”