Emma Reveals How She Came Up With Her Awkward Signature Dance in WWE NXT

WWE star Emma recently spoke with Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, she reflected on her unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring during her first run with the company in NXT.

Emma said, “The real story behind that is — this is back in the day before NXT when we were at FCW back in Tampa — and at the time Dusty Rhodes was there and one of the big helpers in that creative department was Byron Saxton. We had selected this music and I heard this music and [I had] gone, ‘That’s kind of weird, but maybe cool? It’s almost sort of alien-like, but whatever, let’s go with that music … but what do I do though? Because that’s kind of a weird song.’ Byron was the one that was kind of like, ‘Maybe do something with your arms?’”

“It was basically Byron and I walking around the room doing these kind of weird arm things” that inspired the dance. “His was more of an Egyptian dance and I was a little more loose with it, a little more obnoxious with it,” she said with a laugh. “It was so ridiculous and horrible, and I was so dedicated to this dance, that people just wanted to be part of it.”

You can check out the complete interview below: