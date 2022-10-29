Emma (Tenille Dashwood) Returns to WWE on SmackDown (Video)

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, another former WWE star made their return to the company.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ronda Rousey desired to face all challengers and issued an open challenge for this week. Rousey was in full-on heel mode before her match this week, boasting about being an active champion.

Tenille Dashwood was revealed as Rousey’s opponent following her promo, and she has returned to using the name Emma.

Emma is wrestling in the WWE for the first time in nearly 5 years. Emma was fiercely competitive, but Rousey won after raking the eyes and executing the Piper’s Pit and the armbar submission.

Madcap Moss, who is currently dating Dashwood, commented on her possibly returning in September and said “I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map.”

SmackDown aired on FS1 due to World Series coverage on FOX.

Here are highlights from Emma’s return to WWE: