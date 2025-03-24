Emotional CM Punk Moment Featured In Teaser For Stephanie McMahon’s New Show

ESPN has officially announced the premiere of its new original docuseries, “Stephanie’s Places,” debuting on March 26, 2025. The 10-episode series, produced in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, ESPN, and WWE, stars Stephanie McMahon as she travels across America to meet and interview some of the most influential names in and around the WWE Universe.

Each episode blends behind-the-scenes access, personal reflections, and landmark WWE locations with candid conversations and unseen moments. The series will air Wednesdays on ESPN+, and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers.

A new teaser for the show stirred emotions, as a visibly moved CM Punk was shown during filming that took place shortly after his grueling Hell in a Cell victory at WWE Bad Blood 2024, where he closed out a major feud. The heartfelt moment captured Punk reflecting on his journey, making it a powerful opener for the series.

“If your dreams don’t scare the sh*t out of you, you need bigger dreams.” Thank you @CMPunk for your inspiration (and of course, the big, sweaty hug!) I’m honored to have you as the first guest of #StephaniesPlaces on @espn+ this Wednesday! @WWE @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/39tmBCibkm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 24, 2025

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates

Episode 1: The Return of CM Punk (March 26)

Stephanie McMahon visits her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, at the new WWE Headquarters before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.

Episode 2: Cody Rhodes Takes Center Stage (April 2)

Stephanie meets with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, the former home of the WCW. Cody shares his unique path to WWE stardom and what he envisions as his legacy.

Episode 3: Rhea Ripley’s Rise (April 9)

Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where she meets up with Rhea Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to discuss how the next generation of stars are trained. Later, Rhea surprises Stephanie with a dramatic makeover to prepare for a wild entrance.

Episode 4: Stone Cold Rides Again (April 16)

Stephanie spends a day with Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch to learn about how he became ‘Stone Cold’ and life after the WWE. The two end their day with Stephanie experiencing Steve’s newest adventure: off-road racing.

Episode 5: The Evolution of Charlotte Flair (April 23)

Stephanie meets up with the “Queen”, Charlotte Flair at Nassau Coliseum to discuss the origins and evolution of women in the WWE, before they take a helicopter to MetLife to relive her epic WrestleMania 35 arrival.

Episode 6: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (April 30)

Stephanie hits the open waters of Miami on a yacht with Roman Reigns and “The Bloodline” to discuss the Anoa’i family’s wrestling legacy. Stephanie then enjoys some traditional Samoan cuisine alongside the family, including a unique delicacy.

Episode 7: Pat McAfee Can’t Be Stopped (May 7)

Stephanie sits down with Pat McAfee to find out how the art of a WWE “promo” helped him become one of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. A visit to Indianapolis allows Stephanie to pick Pat’s brain and hear his unlikely journey from NFL punter to podcaster and his dream job at WWE.

Episode 8: Digging Deep with Undertaker (May 14)

Stephanie heads to Madison Square Garden, the location of the first WrestleMania, and meets up with The Undertaker. They discuss his career and his own iconic moments at the Garden.

Episode 9: Triple H’s Perfect Entrance (May 21)

Stephanie and Triple H examine the power of an iconic WWE entrance, later they head to Las Vegas to get a first-hand look at the pageantry and spectacle that can only be found at WrestleMania.

Episode 10: John Cena’s Final Round (May 28)

Stephanie meets up with John Cena as he reflects on his incredible 20-plus year sports entertainment journey. She gets a tour of his personal gym and sees how one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time stays at the top of his game as he winds down his incredible career.