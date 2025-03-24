Emotional Story Behind WWE’s Inclusion Of Crush In Demolition Legends Deal

Last month, longtime fans of classic WWE tag teams were thrilled to see Demolition—Bill Eadie (Ax) and Barry Darsow (Smash)—added to the WWE Alumni section on the company’s official website. It was soon reported that both men had signed WWE Legends (Nostalgia) deals, reestablishing ties with the company after years of absence.

Now, the legacy of Bryan Adams, who portrayed Crush in the later incarnation of Demolition, has also been formally recognized. Royce Adams, Bryan’s son, appeared on the Power & Glory podcast and shared how WWE reached out to include his late father in the Legends program as well.

“I started seeing rumors and stuff online and all that. ‘Oh, yeah, Demolition legends Axe and Smash are on Legends Deals.’ I’m like, that’s pretty cool. Then sure enough, I get a call.”

Royce explained how someone from WWE tracked him down in a surprisingly personal way:

“This guy tells me, ‘Yeah, I’m with the WWE. We’re trying to reach out to the family, the owners of Crush’s estate.’ I’m like, okay, yeah, this is Royce, his son. I don’t even know how he managed to find me.”

The WWE representative had apparently found Royce through online research, starting with Crush’s obituary and eventually locating him on Facebook:

“He told me he saw me on Facebook, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you were really easy to track down, actually.’”

After connecting with both Royce and his mother, WWE presented them with a posthumous Legends contract for Bryan Adams. They agreed to the terms, ensuring Crush’s legacy would now be officially recognized alongside Ax and Smash.

“Yeah, he reached out to me and my mom, and we agreed to sign the posthumous contract, I guess you can call it, and yeah, so that’s how my dad is now a part of the whole Legends thing with the rest of Demolition.”

This development not only honors the full history of Demolition, one of WWE’s most iconic tag teams, but also provides fans with a sense of closure and recognition for Crush’s contributions to the team’s enduring legacy.