Endeavor And Nick Khan Refocusing On Making WWE NXT A Sustainable Third Brand

WWE CEO Nick Khan has been credited with focusing on the NXT brand by putting main roster stars on the developmental program to raise television numbers ahead of the media rights deal with the USA Network ending and to better its wrestlers of the future.

NXT’s viewership has risen in recent months, attracting some of the highest numbers in years thanks to the likes of Rey Mysterio, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and members of The Judgment Day appearing on the show.

Endeavor has apparently bought into Khan’s vision for NXT ahead of the official acquisition of The Endeavor Group next month with the plan to unite WWE and UFC into a new entity.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “There is a renewed focus from Endeavor as well as Nick Khan on making NXT what was termed a sustainable third brand.”

The new goal is to bring NXT back to life by conducting TV events in 2,000-seat facilities outside of Florida.

There is still no timetable for this to occur.