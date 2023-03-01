Endeavor CEO Addresses Possibly Purchasing WWE, Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, it has been reported that UFC parent company Endeavor Group Holdings is the likely bidder for the upcoming WWE sale. Click here for the most recent information on the sale, including the asking price and other details.

During Tuesday’s Q4 earnings call with investors, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel was asked about the possibility of the company purchasing WWE. He nodded to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and commented on their working relationship, but he appeared to dismiss the possibility of a sale.

“As it relates to WWE, it’s an unbelievable product,” Emanuel said. “Vince, you know, created a great business. We’ve had a longstanding relationship with them over two decades. We’re doing on location business with them, streaming business with them, his business is really valuable. But we’re not going to do anything as it relates to changing our leverage position right now.”