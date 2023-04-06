Endeavor Reportedly Faced “Stiff Competition” From At Least One Company To Purchase WWE

The sale of WWE to Endeavor was detailed in an article on Puck.com. Puck’s Dylan Byers made the following observations about Mark Shapiro and Ari Emanuel’s bid to buy WWE.

“The pair outlined their proposal during a meeting with WWE chairman Vince McMahon and C.E.O. Nick Khan at Raine Group offices, in New York, in mid-March, sources involved with the deal told me, and made a more emotional pitch one week later at WWE headquarters in Stamford. Still, they faced stiff competition from at least one rival bidder—John Malone’s Liberty Media, the owner of Formula One—until the very end, and it wasn’t until Saturday night that they signed the term sheet. As Shapiro described it, ‘it was nip and tuck all the way.’”