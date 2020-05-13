Enes Kanter Wants To Wrestle For WWE After NBA Career, Says He Has Offer

NBA star Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics says he has a contract offer from WWE. The WWE fan appeared on the Stadium Sports Network earlier today and said he plans to become a WWE Superstar when he’s done with basketball. Reporter Shams Charania asked Kanter what he wants to do when he retires from the court.

“I’m definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure. I actually already have this offer from WWE, but I’ve got to finish my basketball career first. But after my NBA career, I’m definitely becoming one,” Kanter said.

The 27 year old Kanter, who often attends WWE events when he’s close, previously held the WWE 24/7 Title after winning it from R-Truth during the WWE Main Event tapings before RAW on September 9, 2019 in New York City. He didn’t hold the strap for long as he lost the it right back to Truth. The title change was done as a promotion with NBC Sports. Kanter is a noted pro wrestling fan and recently dated Dana Brooke.