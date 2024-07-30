Enzo Amore Believes A Promo Segment With The Rock Is Inevitable

Former WWE star Enzo Amore recently appeared as a guest on Wrestling Shoot Interviews for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Amore commented on potentially making a comeback in WWE:

“It’s the inevitable one day, that I’m the greatest promo of my generation, and I’m out there with the greatest promo of his generation, The Rock. How does this not happen? For me, it’s a manifestation of my childhood dreams. I have a picture of me [when I] met Dwayne Johnson backstage, of me holding his action figure on Christmas morning. When I met Dwayne Johnson backstage, I showed it to him, and he posted a picture of us on his Instagram, and that was really cool. But that was my hero when I was a kid. The whole goal is to have your idols become your rivals. So if I look at the top of the business, this where I see myself. That’s where I want to be, and I’m gunning for somebody’s spot.

If you’re in the WWE right now and you know that I’m out here working as hard as I am on the indies, wrestling every single weekend, shaking hands and kissing babies and doing all the right things, I would be fucking so fearful of the man who has to stand in front of me. I’m the guy that you have to fear. I’m the one that you’re not thinking about right now. When I show up, shit is going to hit the fan. Because any man can piss on the floor. It takes a great man to shit on the ceiling.”

(Quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)