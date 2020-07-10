Enzo Amore Has Plans For His WWE Cruiserweight Title Belt

Former WWE Enzo Amore announced that he’ll be teaming with Brian Pillman Jr. to face Ricky Morton and Morton’s son Kerry at a KFW event in Sevierville, TN on Friday. Furthermore, Enzo stated that he will be touring the indy wrestling scene with the Crusierweight Title belt that is still in his possession from his WWE run.
You can check out the video promo below:
How you doin 🤑 #MakeWrestlingRealAgain #Real1MixtapeTour2020 https://t.co/ZotSmCUwbi https://t.co/JavIycsB50 pic.twitter.com/OPjOsuzNhY
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 9, 2020