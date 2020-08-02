Enzo Amore Provides Update On Big Cass

Former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) commented on the well-being of his tag team partner Big Cass, in an interview with Sportskeeda.com:

“Oh, man, he’s in the best shape of his life, bro. I saw him… I was Facetiming with him. He was in the mirror, for sure, showing me what he’s been doing. We have that type of relationship but, at the same time I’m like, ‘Come on, bro, take it easy, dude. I believe you,’ you know what I mean? ‘I know you’re putting the work in, I’m proud of you, buddy, I’m proud of you.’”