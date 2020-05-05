Enzo Amore Vents About Covid-19 and Wearing Masks

Former WWE star Enzo Amore commented on the Coronavirus pandemic and the concept of wearing masks. Here is what Enzo wrote on Twitter:
OPEN AMERICA.
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) May 5, 2020
NO NO NO NO!!!!! Wtf is happening!? AMERICA STAND THE F UP! 🤬@washingtonpost YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF! 🖕🏼!!!!!!!!!!!
NO ONE WANTS AN AMERICA FOR THEIR CHILDREN THAT HAS THEM WEARING MASKS!?!?
YOU PEOPLE ARE SICK#MaskOffAmerica #Future #DontLetThisShitSlide https://t.co/QFOU8Xar6U
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) May 5, 2020
IM SPEAKING ABOUT OUR CHILDREN DUMBASS. Not you & me & ur ass hole uncle stayin away from each other over the next few months. Kiss my ass, my parents have corona, my best friend has it, IVE BEEN TESTED & I AIN’T FUCKIN SCARED
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) May 5, 2020