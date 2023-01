This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, January 16, 2022, episode number 331 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program.

Featuring All Elite Wrestling action and footage of the epic seventh and final “Best of 7 Series” AEW Trios Championship showdown between The Elite and Death Triangle, episode 331 of Being The Elite is dubbed, “Game 7.”

The official description for the episode reads as follows:

‘Game 7’ – Being The Elite Ep. 331

The gang watch The Clippers Vs The Mavericks, then head to the fabulous Kia Forum for Game 7 against Death Triangle.