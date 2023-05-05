Eric Bischoff Addresses His WWE RAW Appearance, Comments On Seeing Bruce Prichard

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “Strictly Business,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including is appearance on Monday Night Raw for the WWE Draft.

“It was fun,” Bischoff said. “I was in Norwalk, Connecticut on Thursday night, I think. By the way, big shout out to the entire team over at Best Trivia ever. Another great experience.”

Bischoff continued, “I got to hang out with my buddy Bruce Prichard, his beautiful wife Stephanie, his daughter, his son, or his daughter’s boyfriend. I mean, it was like a family reunion. It was great and I just had a blast. Then on to San Fran, to Fresno, and then from Fresno back to San Fran, and onto Dallas on Monday, and back at Monday RAW. It always feels good. You know, you see some people that you haven’t seen in a while and get to reconnect and just put your toe back in the water. It was great. I got to say hi to Paul Levesque and Steven Regal and I saw Bruce again, amongst others. It was a great night. I enjoyed it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



