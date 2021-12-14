Eric Bischoff Addresses The Situation With Jeff Hardy Being Released From WWE

Eric Bischoff, who was present for the 2011 Turning Point incident with Jeff Hardy in Impact Wrestling, talked about the situation with Hardy being released from WWE during his 83 Weeks podcast:

“Here’s what I hope. I hope if Jeff needs help and if he’s got an issue – we don’t know, right? And it’s easy to assume based on Jeff’s history. By the way, I looked at the video footage from the match where Jeff walked out because I was just curious. I hope Jeff gets whatever help he needs. I hope he gets out of wrestling. I don’t want to see him go to AEW, and I don’t want to see him go back to WWE. I would hope for Jeff’s sake, Jeff doesn’t want to go back to WWE or doesn’t want to go to AEW.”

“There’s a time when, in order to heal and get healthy, and I don’t want to sound like Tony Robbins here – he’s only 47 years old. He’s young and still has a whole lifetime ahead of him. There’s a point when you’re struggling and having these situations you find yourself in over time and you’ve been struggling with the same issue over and over, yeah, you’ll have six months or a year where things are under control, then you fall back into it again. You have to ask yourself, is it time to change my world, change my environment, change what I do for a living? Is it time to change where I put my priorities? If being involved in this industry is at least not helping your situation, and possibly, making it more difficult, it’s time to walk away. He’s still young and has probably made a ton of money. Man, is it time to walk away and put your health and your family first?”