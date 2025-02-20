Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his official Twitter (X) account to respond to a fan who asked him if he was under contract with WWE after he was featured in their 2K25 video game.

Bischoff wrote, “I receive royalties whenever WWE uses my likeness. It was a part of my original talent agreement and is/was standard language for talent agreements. I have no contract w WWE. Legends or otherwise.”