Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Shockwave Won’t Air On Fox’s Broadcast Network

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took on an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the possibility of AEW landing Shockwave on FOX.

Bischoff said, “It’s not going to land on broadcast television. That’s a fantasy. Look, Swerve is — I understand. He’s excited. He’s out there promoting his company. He just got a big contract renewal, he’s doing what he should do and promoting the company he works for. And I admire that. I think he got a little ahead of his skis by suggesting — and he did suggest it — that Fox Network didn’t renew SmackDown, that delivered about two and a half million, 2.3 million viewers a week, and they’re going to replace it with an AEW product that can’t find 600 or 700,000 viewers a week. And Rampage and Collision, we were looking at 300 or 400,000 per week. Does anybody in their right f***ing mind think that FOX Network is going to go, ‘Well, we couldn’t make SmackDown work with two and a half million viewers. But man, that Rampage or that Collision show, hmm! And this new one they’re coming out with, let’s do that.’ I understand why Swerve did it. He got excited, he’s emotional. He’s doing what he should do. But that was a bad take. I don’t see it, no. And to think that it could happen is a reflection of lack of information and knowledge, aka ignorance.”

On what night it could air:

“So Monday’s out by default. Tuesday is NXT on CW Network, that’s kind of out. They’ve got Wednesday, and Thursday I guess is a possibility. I don’t see Friday for a lot of reasons.”

