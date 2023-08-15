Eric Bischoff Believes Drew McIntyre Should Go On Another Hiatus

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER delivered in his match against Drew McIntyre and how he will be shocked if GUNTHER does not end up being a big star in 3-5 years.

Bischoff said, “I’m still a fan of good professional wrestling when I forget that I’m watching professional wrestling and those moments are few and far between. GUNTHER delivered, oh, he made me believe like if I was walking down the street and I saw GUNTHER walking towards me, I’d probably cross the street just in case I bumped into him by accident. I mean, this guy looks, he just right out of central casting and his work is believable, man. This guy’s, I don’t know, we’ll see where he goes. But if he doesn’t end up being a huge star in five or 10, yeah, three to five years, I’ll be shocked. I mean, he’s already A big star, by the way. He’s already a big star.”

Bischoff also talked about how Drew McIntyre should go on another hiatus for the next couple of months as by the time that he returns the WWE Universe would have completely forgotten his loss to GUNTHER.

“Haven’t thought about it until this question, but the first thing I would do if I was challenged by that if I didn’t already have a plan for Drew, I’d give him a rest. I’d separate him for a little while. Let the absence be a factor. Kick in just a little bit. Bring him back in a couple of months. Because by that time, the audience will have completely forgotten all about this loss. And it really won’t matter because so much will have happened between the loss last night or whenever it was Saturday night and, and three months from now or four months from now, bring him back because he has all the ingredients. It’s right there. He’s got the look, the ability, the charisma, the uniqueness. He’s a unique character. and you could probably repackage him and reinsert him in anything that you wanted to and not skip a beat.”

You can check out Eric Bischoff’s complete podcast in the video below.