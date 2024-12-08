Eric Bischoff Believes No Faction Will Ever Rival The Influence Of The nWo

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed a number of topics, including how he believes no other storyline in wrestling or faction will have the impact that the nWo did.

Bischoff said, “Well, let me first kind of talk about the distinction. I think no storyline, no faction, in my opinion, will have the impact that the NWO storyline had and that has a lot to do with timing, the state of the business at that time, the evolution of the business, the timing was perfect for the NWO, and it’s still one of the top-selling merchandise items in the WWE catalog. So, there’s that.”

On if Paul Heyman is the secret to The Bloodline’s success:

“I have a lot of confidence in Paul Heyman. I think he’s an amazing, amazing producer and creator, and I would agree with that. I don’t think there’s any limitation to what Paul’s capable of, creatively speaking.”

You can check out Bischoff’s comments in the video below.