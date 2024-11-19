Eric Bischoff Calls Last Week’s AEW Dynamite “One Of The Worst” Wrestling Shows He Ever Watched

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed the November 13th, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite on his podcast.

Bischoff said, “Everything about it was so low-budget, ill-conceived, and stupid. Where the best wrestle, my ass. That was some of the most horrible wrestling I’ve ever sat down and forced myself to watch. Some matches were okay, but it was garbage from beginning to the end. And I watched it last night because — I typically don’t watch AEW, it’s just not on my list of things to do, there’s nothing about it that I find interesting or compelling.”

“Moxley’s taking over TBS, NWO version 2.0 in AEW… I thought, ‘well I’m gonna give it a shot.’ Maybe it’s a real reset, maybe they’re going to approach the product differently. Maybe I’m going to see something to get me excited and to make me think that there’s hope. Instead, I think it was one of the worst wrestling shows I’ve ever watched. From the concrete floor in the arena up, it was so bad, so bad.”

