Eric Bischoff Calls TNA Lockdown PPV Concept The Dumbest Idea

On the most recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed a variety of topics.

During it, Bischoff stated that he was not a fan of TNA Wrestling’s Lockdown PPV event.

“The Lockdown pay-per-view where every match was in a cage was like the dumbest damn idea,” Bischoff said. “I don’t know whose idea it was, I’m sure I’m offending somebody whose last name is Jarrett, but man, I hated that idea. Nobody could explain to me why it made any sense. There was not one reasonable explanation.”

The Lockdown pay-per-view was first released in 2005. Every match in the PPV concept took place inside a steel cage that surrounded the then-six-sided ring.