Eric Bischoff Claims TNA Fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 Because of Kristal Marshall

Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010 on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast.

Bobby Lashley was one of the company’s big names around this time, but he left later that year. Lashley was let go for the following reasons, according to Bischoff:

“Bobby was easy,” Bischoff said. “Bobby was like working with butter. He was so easy. I’m talking about backstage, right? Just classy, easy, professional.”

Bischoff stated that he had difficulty dealing with Lashley’s then-girlfriend Kristal Marshall, who previously worked for WWE.

Bischoff said, “Kristal (Marshall) was not (so easy to work with). She was a little hard to deal with and she kind of ran that show, so that created a little bit of tension. As time went on, you know, she got in the way of Bobby’s career, not that it hurt Bobby at all. Obviously, TNA was not going to be where Bobby was going to end up. I actually fired Bobby Lashley in TNA. It wasn’t my decision to fire him. I was just voted the guy to go tell him and it was really because of her, not because of Bobby. I don’t know if it was Dixie. It had to be Dixie. Somebody made the decision that it was time for Bobby to go and nobody wanted to go tell him, so I got nominated. It was not my decision to fire him. I’m just giving him the bad news.”

Lashley is obviously doing well in WWE. Marshall recently stated her desire to return to WWE for the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)