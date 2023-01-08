Eric Bischoff Comments on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE

On a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed a variety of topics.

During the podcast, Bischoff mentioned Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. Banks has joined NJPW and made her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, while Naomi is rumored to be returning to WWE.

Bischoff said, “That takes a lot of courage, a lot of self-confidence and I’m always going to be curious at what that flashpoint was,” he said.

“I think because WWE has become such a powerhouse it enables people like Sasha Banks to jump over, while perhaps not making as much money as she made in WWE, she’s also not on the road 200 days a year.”