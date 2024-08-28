Eric Bischoff Criticizes Ricochet’s Debut With AEW For Being A “Wasted Opportunity”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff talked about the AEW All In PPV event in 2024 on his podcast. Bischoff discussed Ricochet’s debut in the Casino Gauntlet match:

“I think it was a wasted opportunity. He’s a massive star, and he could be, I think he’s… I’ll be careful with what I say, but I think right now, in this moment, there is nobody in AEW who’s better than Ricochet. Maybe some are as good, but I can’t think of one person who is better. I would have rather made a big deal out of him. He got lost in the shuffle.

I didn’t like it, but not because I didn’t like what he did—it was just a wasted opportunity. What he did was fun to watch; I enjoyed watching the match. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed the match. But if you’re bringing somebody over from WWE, number one, and number two, somebody who’s just ready to go at the top of your roster, just throwing him on a card, even as big as Wembley, isn’t enough. I would have done something more. I would have done a package, a special intro at the beginning of the show, something. It wasn’t a secret that he was coming over; there was a surprise, but nobody was shocked that he was in AEW. I just think that in front of 50,000 people, with everyone emotionally at a high, whether they’re in Wembley or watching on television, why not make the most of it instead of just putting him in a good match?”

