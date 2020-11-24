Eric Bischoff Criticizes WWE and AEW For Having The Same Issue

During an appearance on the Everything Is podcast, Eric Bischoff was critical of both WWE and AEW for having the same problem:

“I will say this– this is gonna not go over well, and it may be certain that I never got a phone call from AEW again or WWE because I’m gonna criticize them both for the same thing. Neither one of them are growing the audience. Neither one of them are doing anything new that hasn’t been done before. At least not doing anything big enough or new enough that they’re not growing the audience. AEW is hanging onto the same 7-800,000 viewers. Every once in a while, they’ll get a little more than that. Every once in a while, they’ll get a little less than that. But they’re hanging on to that same – let’s call it 800,000 viewer average – that they had last year at this time, before COVID. WWE is barely hanging onto their audience; their audience is deteriorating. Neither group is doing anything to revolutionize or grow the business.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)