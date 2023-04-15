Eric Bischoff Dares Tony Khan To Book “Piece Of Garbage” CM Punk vs. Goldberg

Could the main event for AEW’s highly anticipated All In pay-per-view event be CM Punk vs. Bill Goldberg?

AEW All In 2023 was announced earlier this month, and the promotion’s first event in the UK has seen a high level of pre-sale interest.

Fans have speculated that the show will feature the in-ring return of CM Punk, who is expected to return to programming this year.

Eric Bischoff discussed Punk’s possible return and issued a challenge to Tony Khan during an episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast.

He stated, “I think Wembley’s gonna do great, with or without Punk. I would prefer, if I was Tony Khan, to do it without Punk. Because that makes a real statement, right? Who drew the house? Did AEW draw the house, or did CM Punk draw the house? … I would absolutely not book CM Punk on that show, even though I would know that doing so would ensure more sales. I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t sell my soul to that piece of garbage.

“Book CM Punk and Bill Goldberg. You want to book something that’s gonna sell out Wembley? Book that. Bill Goldberg’s last match, against CM Punk. Dare you. Dare you. Grab your balls, TK.”

Tony Khan stated during the ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum that signing Goldberg would be “interesting for AEW.”

AEW All In 2023 will take place on Sunday, August 27, at London’s Wembley Stadium.

