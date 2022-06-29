Eric Bischoff Defends Goldberg Defeating The Fiend Booking Decision

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed the Bill Goldberg vs. The Fiend match from the 2020 WWE Super Showdown PPV in Saudi Arabia on the Strictly Business podcast via AdFreeShow.com.

“I can give you about 39,999,000 million reasons why that was a decent idea. It was all business. $40 million, and I know what wrestling fans are thinking, ‘Oh my God, it’s all about the money.’ Yes. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s all about the money. You’re gonna give the customer what the customer wants for $40 million bucks. You’re the chairman of the board of a publicly held company. Are you going to have to answer to your shareholders cause you turned down 40 f*cking million dollars because you didn’t want a character to lose? $40 million dollars! That’s a class-action lawsuit, you gotta do what you gotta do!”

“If a character’s strong, and Bray was, that loss isn’t going to matter. A strong character can take a loss. Now granted, that character is a very unique character. Had to be handled in a very unique way, but it could have been possible to do it. Let’s assume that loss to Bill Goldberg for the sake of argument, in Saudi, absolutely caused Bray Wyatt to hit a roadblock. Brick wall. Boom. Crash. Does that cost you more than $40 million dollars?”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)