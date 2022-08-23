Eric Bischoff Discusses ECW Stars Appearing in WCW and Paul Heyman’s Reaction

Former WCW executive/WWE personality Eric Bischoff discussed the infamous “Arn’s spot” skit that appeared on a WCW Monday Nitro episode during the most recent episode of “83 Weeks.”

When Raven and Stevie Richards were allegedly still under contract to ECW, Bischoff was asked if he recalled having dinner with Paul Heyman and talking about the lawsuit in which they were both involved. He was also questioned about whether the contracts were shown to him at that dinner.

Bischoff said:

“I remember having dinner with Paul,” Bischoff said. “I don’t remember seeing the contract, although that may have happened. I do remember having dinner with Paul, but I don’t even remember talking about Raven. We probably did, but I don’t remember seeing the contract, and it wouldn’t have mattered. It was Paul Heyman for God’s sake. Does anybody think that Paul Heyman at that time was above signing somebody else’s or forging somebody’s name to a contract to prove a point? I don’t.”

Bischoff continued, “I love Paul Heyman by the way. He’s one of my favorite people and we stay in touch, but he was about as sleazy as any sleazy wrestling promoter that I met at that time, meaning he would do what he had to do. Sleazy isn’t the right word. He would do whatever he had to do, and he would justify it in a way that he felt perfectly comfortable with whatever decision he made, or statement he made, because he could justify it in his mind.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



