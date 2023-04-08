Eric Bischoff Discusses Potential Changes To WWE As A Result Of Endeavor’s Acquisition

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke to TMZ.com about potential changes to WWE following Endeavor’s acquisition.

He said, “There’s always going to be a change, right? I don’t think we’re gonna see anything over the next six months to a year — that will be noticeable to us There may be some announcements along the way, but, for the most part, I think it’s going to be business as usual.”

Bischoff also discussed WWE and UFC collaboration:

“I think the tangible benefits are going to be synergies [of the assets]. If you look at the WWE and UFC business models, they are completely different. One is fictional storytelling, the other is a sport. That said, there are a lot of parallels in their business plans — live events, arena events, pay-per-view, streaming, ad sales, global TV rights, licensing and merchandise. UFC could benefit from the maturity WWE has in those businesses. UFC is relatively new, and WWE has been around for decades. I think UFC stands to benefit a lot from the relationship.”

You can check out his complete appearance below: