Eric Bischoff Discusses The Leadership Of Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to an episode of his Strictly Business podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is a leader.

Bischoff said, “Vince McMahon has his critics, and he’s earned every one. Okay. I’m not defending some of the things Vince has done in his personal life. When it comes to leadership, Vince McMahon, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with or can look the other way at some of the things he’s allegedly been involved with in his personal life. Doesn’t f***ing matter. He’s a leader. And that leadership helped create John Cena and the Rock and people like them. It’s leadership, and a firm hand when a firm hand needs to be available. It’s not the inmates running the asylum, and that’s what it takes.”

