Eric Bischoff Discusses the Origin of the LWO and the Exclusion of Konnan From the Group

On this week’s episode of his podcast, “83 Weeks,” Eric Bischoff hosted a “Q&A.”

Bischoff was asked whose idea it was to create the LWO in WCW and why Konnan was not a part of it:

“Jason Hervey. We were out to lunch one day, and Jason said, ‘Why don’t you come up with the LWO for the Latino world?’ I just looked at him and I went, ‘That’s good.’ We had a lot of the Mexicans that were coming in for the Cruiserweight matches and things like that, but beyond they’re just individual names. There was no structure to it other than being in the cruiserweight division. I thought, man, that’s kind of a cool thing. It’s a cool spin off. So we did it more just to see how it would get over and it did.”

“As far as why Konnan, maybe at some point, Konnan might have been a part of it, but I couldn’t really tell you why we didn’t do that right off the bat. Maybe we had other plans for Konnan at the time.”

Bischoff mentioned that Conrad Thompson is currently conducting business in Cancun for the Automobile Club of America.

He said, “I don’t know anything, but I suspect several things. Let’s just talk about it. Why would Conrad head down to Cancun so shortly after, you know Nashville, end of July, boom, right off to Top Guy weekend, which is a lot of work. As soon as he gets home, what’s he do? He jumps on a plane and goes to Cancun by himself, not with Megan. He’s flying solo to Mexico to hook up with the head of AAA wrestling.”

Bischoff was then asked if that is confirmed, “I don’t know. Look, I was out to dinner with Dorian, and Conrad, and Jeff Jarrett. There was some interesting conversation going on, and then all of a sudden I find out that I’m going to be doing this podcast with you because Mr. Thompson is down in Cancun with Dorian from AAA. I don’t know anything, but I can connect dots like a motherfu**ker, and there’s some dots there to connect my friend. So I don’t know what’s going on?”

