Eric Bischoff Discusses WWE’s Implementation of QR Codes for The White Rabbit Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff talked about the White Rabbit mystery angle in WWE, which brought Bray Wyatt back, and how WWE used QR codes to make it a more involved aspect with the fans during the most recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

Bischoff said, “I was aware, again, just through reading contacts within the business, of what they were doing. I’m not going to suggest that they used the QR code, you know, because months ago I announced that my book, the very first book in the wrestling category that utilizes QR codes to bring additional content. I’m not going to suggest that they took that idea because they listen closely to ‘Strictly Business.’ Perhaps it’s just a coincidence.”

The White Rabbit Project eventually led to the reveal of Bray Wyatt, who returned to WWE earlier this month at Extreme Rules 2022.