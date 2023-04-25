Eric Bischoff Explains How He Nearly Died Twice During A Health Scare

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke on his podcast, “83 wweks,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including a health scare that almost ended his life:

“I’m hypoglycemic, meaning if I have a candy bar, I’ll pass out. I’m reading about all this stuff and one of the things I read was using a supplement like Metamucil or, in this case, I used…psyllium husks. So, I’m thinking I’m going to add these psyllium husks to my repertoire. I’m looking at the directions and it says ‘Recommended one to three tablespoons.’ And I’m going, ‘Well, that’s for the average person.’ Since I spent 30 years in the wrestling business, I know that if one to three is good for the average person that I need a minimum of four to five, because that’s how that works. That’s where I stopped, I didn’t read the rest of the directions, especially the important part that said, ‘Don’t start out with a maximum dose right away, work your way up to it.

“I get up, go to the bathroom, and I’m passing buckets of blood, like lots of it.”

Bischoff noted that he checked his blood pressure and it was very low. After telling his wife that he needed to go to the hospital, he passed out. Bischoff went to the hospital but was sent home after the bleeding stopped. However, the issues started again and he ended up in the ICU for a few days. Bischoff explained his ordeal…

“So, now they are having a discussion with me about how much of my intestines they are going to surgically remove, and give me a little bag. And I’m going, ‘Oh no, we’re not doing anything’ but the doctor was pretty serious. I had used up all of the blood they had at the hospital or in the county where I live in. So, they put me in a helicopter and life-flighted me up to Billings, Montana because they had better equipment and experienced surgeons up there and all that kind of stuff.”

“It was a complete mystery. And I’m thinking, “It’s not a mystery, I know exactly what happened. I took those three big heaping tablespoons of psyllium.’ The lining of your intestines are so vascular that it heals very, very quickly so over the course of 24 hours, whatever I tore up healed and now with all the tests they had, they couldn’t tell me what was wrong with me. But I knew, I told the doctor, I said, ‘I’m pretty sure’ because it was the only thing that I did differently. The doctor did tell me, he said, ‘You almost died twice, you almost died in Cody [Wyoming] and you almost died here.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to F4WOnline.com for the transcription)