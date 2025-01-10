Eric Bischoff Explains Hulk Hogan’s Boos On WWE RAW’s Netflix Debut

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on his 83 Weeks podcast episode. He discussed several topics, including why he thinks fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan got booed while doing a promo segment on RAW’s Netflix debut.

Bischoff said, “You know, if you’re someone who hasn’t spent a lot of time in California — particularly LA or San Francisco — you’ve heard all the stories about how liberal it is and all that. But until you’ve been there and realize just how intensely liberal and Democrat California is, you might not think that that could possibly be the reason why Hulk got booed. But Hulk and Trump are kind of joined at the hip now, in the eyes of many. At least publicly, given Hulk’s involvement in — and of course, you’re gonna have some backlash in California. You can’t be shocked, you can’t be surprised. You could be disappointed, but you can’t be surprised.”

On a potential Brock Lesnar WWE return:

“If this is a weather forecast, I’d say we’ve got a 40% chance of Brock coming our way soon.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)