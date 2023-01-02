Eric Bischoff Explains the Reason for WCW Starrcade’s Controversial Finish in 1997

Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Bischoff discussed the controversial ending to WCW Starrcade 1997, in which Sting defeated NWO leader “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan to win the WCW World Championship.

Fans were upset by Nick Patrick’s “fast count” and Bret Hart’s involvement, which reminded them of the Montreal Screwjob from a month before.

“We got to a point where both Hulk and I didn’t feel like Sting’s head was in the game,” Bischoff said. “It didn’t look like he was really, I don’t want to say excited about what he was about to do, but we had been building this up for over a year, and everybody else was excited about it. And when we finally sat down to talk about what we were going to do, and how we were going to do it, it didn’t feel like we were connecting.

“It was a judgment call. It’s one I wish I wouldn’t have made, I wish I had gone the other way with it obviously. But I’ve also learned, in the process of learning how to be grateful, to look at the brighter side of things. It was an unfortunate situation, but we made the best of it.”

(h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)