Eric Bischoff Explains Why The Bloodline “Is a Far Better Story Than the nWo”

During his podcast, Eric Bischoff compared WWE’s Bloodline storyline to WCW’s nWo storyline.

“The truth is The Bloodline story, in terms of a storyline in and the ingredients and the elements and the discipline and the structure and the nature of it, is a far better story than the NWO. Will it have the same impact on the industry as the NWO did? Probably not. But, that has a lot to do with timing. There are so many things that made the NWO work, including Hulk Hogan turning heel, by the way. There were so many things that were just a moment in time that helped propel that storyline at that, that time that you can’t replicate that today.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: